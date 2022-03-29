This is when you can expect strong storms in the St. Louis area Wednesday

Gusty winds will be even stronger in thunderstorms, some could be strong enough to cause damage.

ST. LOUIS — A massive storm system is set to race across the Midwest Wednesday creating strong winds and areas of severe weather. The timing of the worst weather will move through the St. Louis area after 10 a.m. and will linger through 2 p.m. The storms will push into the metro east and central Illinois after 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The main severe weather threat will be damaging, gusty winds that could exceed 60 mph. There's also a secondary, lower risk of a couple of weak tornadoes, especially south and east of St. Louis during the afternoon hours.

The line will then approach and move through the St. Louis metro area after 10 a.m. and into the Metro East around 2 p.m. Strong winds up in the clouds will enhance the intensity of the storms with gusty winds of 50-65 mph possible along the line.

The line of storms will move into the eastern portion of the our area and along the I-57 corridor by mid to late afternoon. Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois have a better environment to see a few, weak tornadoes, but it's the winds in general that will be the biggest problem Wednesday.

Outside of thunderstorms, winds will generally gust 30 to 40 mph with higher gusts possible to the east and southeast of St. Louis where a wind advisory is in effect for Wednesday. A few power outages are possible with the strong winds and loose items like garbage cans and patio furniture could be blown around.

Rainfall is expected to be heavy during the storms which may cause some minor drainage problems during peak intensity. Many of us will see between and inch and an inch and a half of rain.