St. Louisans race to the bottom of Art Hill Thursday

Families took part in the snow day tradition of sledding down Art Hill

ST. LOUIS — Even the cold winds couldn’t blow away the sounds of laughter and joy as St. Louisans sped to the bottom of Art Hill on Thursday.

“You basically have to make sure the sled stays straight, often you will need to paddle,” Jack Duncan and Wesley Drobich explained to 5 On Your Side. They said the old-school sleds with the blades work the best.

“The others don't go nearly as far,” the boys explained. “These go the fastest, the cheap plastic ones get stuck.”

People of all ages lined the hill, as it’s a St. Louis snow day tradition. But it’s not always about how fast you can get to the bottom of the most famous hill in town.

The Wilkinson boys were building a snow cave.

“We are making a cave so we can hibernate for winter,” Eddie said. “We build a big pile, carve into then make the walls around it.”

They also snack on the snow. Their father spent the outing smiling from rosy cheek to rosy cheek, happy his boys can enjoy being kids.