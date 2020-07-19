Storm Alert | A few strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening

Flash flooding and gusty winds are a threat

ST. LOUIS — Strong thunderstorms are expected to develop over parts of the area into the evening Sunday. Some of the storms will likely contain strong gusty winds and downpours.

Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 80s to mid-90s ahead of the storms, with heat index values approaching 110 degrees in some places. The added humidity and a weather disturbance moving into the region will instigate storm development and with it so muggy, drenching rain is possible that could cause flash flooding.

Storms are expected to weaken late this evening and overnight. Any severe threat will likely transition to a flash flood threat and a flash flood watch is posted for much of the area including all of metro St. Louis.

Rain chances will linger for much of the week with occasion rounds of showers and thunderstorms. This is especially true for Monday and Tuesday as the front lingers close by. Heat will again build toward the upcoming weekend.

Prolonged exposure to the heat and humidity levels like we expect to see saw over the last three days can be dangerous. Make sure you are staying hydrating on these hot summer days.

High heat and humidity are expected to return next Saturday and Sunday.