ST. LOUIS — Thursday will start rainy, followed by a steep dive in temperatures and dry weather moving back into the bi-state.

Occasional heavy rain and thunderstorms will greet you out the door Thursday morning in St. Louis. While severe weather is not forecast for St. Louis, stronger storms are still possible south of the metro region. This includes southeast Missouri and far Southern Illinois.

Expect an additional .5” to 1” of rain in the region Thursday. Flash flooding may still be an issue through the afternoon.

Temperatures will hold in the 30s to 40s for St. Louis Thursday morning. Milder 50s are forecast south of St. Louis.

A strong cold front will push through later in the morning, shutting down our rain in the bi-state. Winds will turn gusty and temperatures will fall through the afternoon.

You’ll need a coat by the evening commute, with colder 20s to low 30s expected in the region. It'll be even colder Thursday night, with temps in the teens by dawn Friday and dry skies.

Sunny, cold and dry weather will be around for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will only hit the 20s Friday and 30s on Saturday.

Slightly warmer weather, closer to 40°F, is forecast for Sunday and Monday.

A mix of rain and snow showers is likely on Sunday, possible on Monday and also likely on Tuesday. However, heavy snow is not in the forecast through next week.

