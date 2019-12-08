ST. LOUIS — We’re waking up to thunderstorms in the St. Louis area. Rain and thunderstorms, with heavy downpours, will move through until mid-morning.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 10:15 a.m. for northern parts of the viewing area, including St. Charles, Florissant, and Troy in Missouri, and Jerseyville and Granite City in Illinois.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 9 a.m. for other parts of the viewing area. Severe weather is not in the forecast.

Skies will clear this afternoon and temperatures will surge into the middle 90s. With dew point temperatures in the 70s, this will push our heat index to the 105 to 110-degree range.

A heat advisory is in force from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday.

A cold front will approach late Monday night and may bring another chance for thunderstorms to the area. It’s still humid and warm otherwise for Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Humidity will begin to drop off on Tuesday with cooler temperatures in the upper 80s. Aside from early morning rain, Tuesday will be dry.

Expect dry, less humid, and pleasant 80s through Friday. The weather will get hotter again by the weekend.

