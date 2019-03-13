ST. LOUIS – We saw a good amount of rain in the St. Louis Area Wednesday evening, but no strong storms.

Winds have eased since earlier Wednesday afternoon, but it won't stay that way for long.

RELATED: Live interactive radar

Thursday morning, the winds will increase again. We have a High Wind Watch (possible gusts of 50-60 mph) for the St. Louis metro area, and a Wind Advisory (possible gusts up to 50 mph) for areas west of the metro and far to the southeast Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m It appears now that the strongest winds will likely occur from late morning through early afternoon.

There could be a few stray showers early, but skies should be partly sunny for much of the day. Highs will be back in the 60s Thursday, but fall off during the late afternoon and evening.

Thursday night the winds will ease, but much colder air will move into the region.

Highs Friday will be in the lower- to mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday and Sunday will see more sunshine, and temperatures will slowly recover.

