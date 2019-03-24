ST. LOUIS — We are in Storm Alert Sunday for possibly strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Hail and wind will be the main storm threats.

The National Weather Service adjusted its severe weather risk map at about noon Sunday to increase the risk of strong storms in the area.

The St. Louis metro area is now split between a marginal and slight risk for severe weather, while areas south—including Jefferson County and Farmington—are now in the 'enhanced risk' area.

5 On Your Side

RELATED: Live interactive radar

During the later afternoon and evening hours, scattered strong thunderstorms will develop. A few storms may bring small hail and gusty winds, with one or two severe level thunderstorms possible, too.

Stay with 5 On Your Side Sunday afternoon when storms break out.

5 On Your Side weather app

iPhone | Google Play

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

Thunderstorms will clear by late evening, with showers remaining in the region through the night.

Light rain showers also are possible Monday morning, with cloudy skies to kick off the week and colder temperatures. After 60° or warmer weather Sunday, we'll barely make it to 50°F on Monday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday we will see dry weather and a rebound in temperatures. Lower 50s on Tuesday will be followed by 60s on Wednesday.

Clouds and a stray shower are possible Thursday with nearly 70°F weather forecast that day.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms return to our region for Friday and Saturday as colder weather returns for the weekend.

WEATHER HEADLINES: