ST. LOUIS — Most of the 5 On Your Side viewing area is under a tornado watch as scattered strong storms get ready to move into the area.

Multiple counties, including St. Louis County, St. Charles County and St. Louis in Missouri as well as St. Clair, Madison and Clinton Counties in Illinois are under a tornado watch until early Thursday morning.

Strong storms will be moving into the region from the west toward 10-11 p.m.

Some of the storms could be severe with damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. As we continue through the overnight hours, the threat appear to shift more to wind and hail as the storms approach the metro area. The storms are also expected to weaken a bit as they move closer to St. Louis, but will likely remain quite strong.

As we head into the very early hours before sunrise, scattered storms will continue, but the severe threat should continue to diminish.

Scattered thunderstorms will linger into Thursday morning. A stray storm or two may develop during the afternoon, but any thunderstorm is expected to be quite isolated and the threat for severe weather is much lower. Thursday high temperatures will be back into the 80s.



Friday is partly cloudy and likely our hottest day of the next week. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90-degrees.



The holiday weekend looks warm and unsettled. Scattered thunderstorms are possible from Saturday through Memorial Day, with high temperatures in the 80s.

Tuesday is relatively dry and warm, followed by more thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday next week.

