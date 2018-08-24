ST. LOUIS — Expect some heavy downpours which will cause delays on the roads and to outdoor activities through about midday. Heaviest rain will impact St. Louis metro from about 6am until 10am.

Expect rain totals to be on the order of a ¼” to ¾” of rain, with a few spots exceeding an inch of rain this morning.

Severe weather is not in the forecast today. After 12 noon, clouds will thin somewhat and a few breaks of sunshine are possible. Temperatures stay on the cool side, 70s to maybe 80 degrees in a few spots.

A warm front moves through the bi-state later tonight and another system will bring isolated storms to our part of the bi-state, followed by a hot weekend. Severe weather is not expected in metro St. Louis, but a few storms north and west of the metro may become strong late tonight and before dawn on Saturday, including Montgomery, Lincoln, and Pike Counties in Missouri. Rain chance is out of the St. Louis area by Saturday afternoon, followed by hot, humid, and sunny weather conditions. Certainly pool and ice cream weather this weekend as high temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s and the heat index will be near 100 degrees. Our heat continues into the first half of next week, with occasional summertime thunderstorms in the region. Another break from the heat arrives toward Thursday and Friday.

