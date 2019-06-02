ST. LOUIS — We can expect a couple more rounds of rain and thunderstorms for the region through Thursday morning. The heaviest rain will hit overnight Wednesday through the morning commute on Thursday.

Showers will be in the St. Louis area for the early morning hours Wednesday, followed by periods of dry weather. Temperatures remain cool in the 30s and 40s under cloudy skies. A couple of showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms developing after 1 p.m.

A couple of storms in the St. Louis area may become strong to severe, with large hail and gusty winds.

A warm front will move in Wednesday afternoon, causing temperatures to rise in the evening. A couple more showers and a few thunderstorms are possible into the evening.

Widespread rain and thunder arrives late Wednesday evening and night, with some heavy rain possible in Missouri and Illinois, mainly southeast of metro St. Louis.

Isolated flooding will be possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The heaviest rain will be in the area in the morning Thursday, which could slow down the morning rush hour.

A cold front sweeps our rain east on Thursday. After seeing mild 50s for temperatures, expect a sharp drop in temps along with gusty winds.

Thursday afternoon will be dry and chilly. Thursday night will be frigid cold, with temps in the teens by dawn on Friday.

Sunny and cold weather is forecast for Friday and Saturday. Sunday we will see temperatures approach 40 again, but there will be a chance for snow and rain showers. Wintry precipitation is possible on Monday, too.

