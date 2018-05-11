ST. LOUIS — Heavy rain showers have pushed east of St. Louis, but we'll still have to contend with light rain for the evening commute around metro.

Rain continues to exit through this evening, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chilly west breeze up to 15 mph.

Dry weather settles into the region for Election Day on Tuesday. It'll be breezy still with more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. A few sprinkles are possible Tuesday night, followed by cooler but sunny weather for Wednesday.

A stronger cold front arrives on Thursday night with a light mix of rain and snow possible before sunrise on Friday. Sticking snow is currently not in the forecast for St. Louis, but this could be our first flakes of the season. Areas across central Illinois and northern Missouri could see a light dusting before sunrise Friday.

Sharply colder weather is expected for Thursday through the weekend with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s to around 30.

Wind chills on Saturday morning could dip into the teens. Stay with 5 On Your Side Weather for the latest changes to the forecast!

