ST. LOUIS — A line of showers and thundershowers are pushing through the region before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Once we get past these showers, dry weather will take over and leave Missouri and Illinois cooler temperatures.

A cold front moved through last night, bringing temperatures in the 60s for much of today. Expect a high in St. Louis near 70 with partly sunny weather. A little warmer over the next few days with 70s to near 80 degrees to finish out this week.

Another cool down is expected for the start of the weekend but the dry sky will remain. In fact, we have very little in the way of rain chances for the next week or so beyond Wednesday morning. Temperatures are on the rise early next week with a few showers possible by mid to late week.

For more information, go to ksdk.com/weather.

© 2018 KSDK