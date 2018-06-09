ST. LOUIS — A widespread soaking rain is forecast for our part of Missouri and Illinois for the start of the weekend with scattered thunderstorms arriving Thursday afternoon.

A cold front and the tropical moisture from Gordon will arrive in the St. Louis area over the next several days. Thursday's rain chance will only be scattered in nature, meaning some areas will remain dry. Best chances for rain will be after midday and last through the evening hours, with dry time in-between storms in the bi-state. Rain and thunderstorms become more widespread heading into Friday. A cooling trend will also take hold, with just 80s for high temperatures today and tomorrow followed by 70s for the weekend.

The area of heaviest rain will arrive Friday night through Saturday afternoon. The remnants of Gordon will move right over St. Louis, getting additional “lift” from our cold front that will be stalled over the bi-state. This “lift” basically increases the area of rain over Missouri and Illinois, leading to a heavy rain threat for much of Friday night through Saturday. By Sunday morning, when the rain moves away, there will be 1.5” to 3” of rain across the entire region. Some locations will see upwards of 5” of rain total with this combination storm system. Severe thunderstorms are not in the forecast today nor through the weekend.

Showers may linger into Sunday followed by dry weather to start next week. Temperatures will rebound after the cool weekend, back into the 80s for Monday and beyond.

