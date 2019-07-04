ST. LOUIS – A storm system moving across the central U.S. will bring a chance of strong storms to the bi-state for late Sunday with very warm weather continuing.

The National Weather Service activated severe thunderstorm warnings at around 5 p.m. for Gasconade and Montgomery counties Sunday evening.

Cells are trying to pop up in other parts of our area, but as of 4:30 most had weakened or died down altogether. I do still anticipate the chances for showers and stray storms this evening. But the cells that popped so far are falling apart.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center put the likelihood for a severe weather watch at 20%.

If storms do fire up, main threat would be some gusty winds.

Thunderstorms that develop later could produce large hail and damaging winds, however less than half of the region will see storms. Any storms in the area should clear overnight, with cloudy and mild conditions in the forecast.

Most of the upcoming week is dry and quiet. Monday will be warm again, with dry skies and mild high temperatures in the 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are both warm too, with 70s forecast, and mostly cloudy weather. A cold front approaches on Thursday with a chance for showers late in the day.



Friday and the following weekend is cooler, with temperatures back into the 50s and 60s. Expect another chance for rain next Sunday.

