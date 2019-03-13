ST. LOUIS – Storms and gusty winds will impact your Wednesday. Severe weather is possible, especially south of metro St. Louis.

An unusually strong area of low pressure will move across the Midwest Wednesday and Thursday, bringing windy and warm conditions. Rain will also impact the bi-state Wednesday and Wednesday night. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a couple storms later in the evening may have damaging winds.

Expect rain to move back into the bi-state during the afternoon hours. There will be some dry periods before a line of showers and thunderstorms move in for Wednesday evening.

A wind advisory is also in force from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts may reach 45 to 50 miles per hour.

Wednesday is very warm, with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees in spots.

Thunderstorms will clear before Thursday morning. Thursday will be more windier than Wednesday, with wind gusts possibly exceeding 50 miles per hour.

Thursday is sunny and dry, with high temperatures in the 60s. A cold front will move through later in the day, bringing in colder weather to the region.



The weather will be mostly dry for Friday and the weekend. Expect colder 40s for Friday and Saturday afternoon, followed by slightly warmer weather to end the weekend.

