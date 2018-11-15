Get more news instantly.



Join Rene, Allie, Chester, and Anthony starting at 4 a.m. for everything you need to know about weather and traffic conditions on this snowy Thursday.

A winter storm continues to dump snow across the bi-state for Thursday morning with a forecast of up to half a foot of snow for some areas.

As of 3 a.m. snow totals have ranged from about 1 inch in Jefferson County to widespread 3 and 4-inch snow reports across St. Louis City and County, St. Charles County, and the metro-east in Illinois.

Forecast data points to an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow through midday for most spots, with a few locations getting a little more snow. Snow will continue through the morning rush hour for metro St. Louis and finally start to wind down during the mid to late morning hours.

A narrow band of snow will linger over the western part of metro St. Louis through about 1 pm, with the rest of the region seeing the snow ending by 11 am. Forecast total of snow will be in the 4 to 7-inch range for the St. Louis area, with a few spots seeing a little more snow.

By late afternoon today, all snow will be over the skies will begin to clear, meaning many areas will get some sunshine by the end of the day in St. Louis!

Clear skies and cold conditions are forecast tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s. Tomorrow is mostly sunny, highs rebound into the 40s, melting a lot of the snow we picked up today. The weekend will be cloudier with dry weather Saturday and a few rain/snow showers on Sunday. Expect 40s again Saturday, but colder 30s for Sunday and Monday.

Our weather swings back to slightly warmer conditions for Tuesday and beyond with a dry forecast. Expect temperatures near 50 by Thanksgiving.

