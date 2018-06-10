ST. LOUIS — After record heat Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the bi-state Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday.

Some of the storms could be strong & severe, in fact, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has outlined our area for a “slight risk” of severe weather Saturday night.

Best time frame for severe storms will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with rain tapering off late overnight.

The biggest threat for tonight’s storms will be damaging, gusty winds in excess of 60 mph. Another round of storms are possible Sunday afternoon.

