ST. LOUIS — It’s a cold, but dry morning in St. Louis with rain in the forecast for later in the day.

A storm system is forecast to move east across the bi-state Monday afternoon, bringing an area of rain with some heavy downpours. Rain will begin after 12 p.m. for the St. Louis metropolitan area, starting sooner west of the metro. Severe weather is not forecast, but there may be a few thunderstorms.

You should expect ponding on the roads and reduced visibilities during the afternoon. Windy conditions will contribute to the nasty weather. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 50s as the rain settles in. Rain is forecast to clear St. Louis by 6 or 7 p.m. and will clear the bi-state by 9 p.m.

Dry weather settles into the region Monday and for Election Day on Tuesday; still breezy with more sunshine and highs in the 50s. A few showers are possible Tuesday night, followed by cooler but sunny weather for Wednesday.

A stronger cold front arrives on Thursday night with a light mix of rain and snow possible before sunrise on Friday. Sticking snow is currently not in the forecast but this could be our first flakes of the season. Sharply colder weather is expected for Thursday through the weekend, high temperatures in the 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s to around 30.

