ST. LOUIS — A strong cold front is pushing across the region Thursday evening. A few strong storms may develop along the front as it moves into Illinois this evening.

The main threat will be from gusty winds. Already winds have been gusting above 30 m.p.h. away from any storms and a wind advisory is in effect for most of the area through 7 p.m.

Even though it is not very humid, the strong winds and energy aloft may be enough to kick off scattered storms toward the end of the evening rush hour.

Any storms will push east into Illinois through the evening.

Any threat for severe weather should move away from the region later tonight as much colder temperatures return by Friday morning.

