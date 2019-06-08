ST. LOUIS — Showers and thunderstorms are developing across parts of the area this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Some of the storms may produce gusty winds and some hail.

RELATED: Live interactive radar

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the area until 9 p.m. tonight.

ksdk

The storms will be moving through the metro area before and perhaps during the evening rush hour. The greatest threat for severe weather appears to be from around St. Louis and points east and southeast.

The chance of rain and storms will move southeast and away from the area during the evening hours.

Stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions this afternoon.

5 On Your Side weather app

iPhone | Google Play

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play