ST. LOUIS – A potent weather system is bringing a variety of weather conditions to the middle part of the country. From flooding and severe weather across the mid-south to a raging blizzard from Kansas into Iowa.

As of 7:20 a.m. Sunday, over 10,000 people across the bi-state were without power due to the wind gusts.

As the storm system pulls into the upper midwest, winds will increase overnight into Sunday with gusts easily above 40 mph and some gusts above 50 mph.

The strong winds will really pick up after midnight and last into Sunday, slowly diminishing through the afternoon.

A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area. The strong winds could break tree branches, cause scattered power outages, make driving high profile vehicles difficult and lift and move loose items in your yard.

While it will be much colder Sunday with highs in the 40s, bright sunshine is expected as clouds quickly move out early in the morning.