ST. LOUIS — Showers and thunderstorms have diminished and pushed east out of the 5 On Your Side viewing area early Saturday morning, with the area becoming dry for the first half of the day.

Overnight thunderstorms produced significant wind damage in the Springfield, Missouri area, and one confirmed fatality was reported at a hotel near Aurora due to a possible tornado. Several reports of downed trees were confirmed in Reynolds, Washington, and St. Francois counties.

Most areas picked up about an inch of rain with Friday night's storms.

Temperatures soar into the 60s by early to mid-afternoon. There is a great deal of energy with this weather system along with strong winds as you climb higher into the clouds. This sets the stage for any thunderstorms that develop from around lunchtime into the afternoon to be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the bi-state in a slight risk for large hail, damaging winds, and possibly a few isolated tornadoes given the ingredients that are forecast to come together.

Storms will likely move quickly as they typically do this time of year, so make sure you have a way to stay up to date on the changing conditions and a way to get warnings right away if they are issued for your location.

The threat for strong storms diminishes Saturday evening, with cooler air by Sunday.

