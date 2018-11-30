ST. LOUIS — Showers and thunderstorms are developing and moving rapidly northeast over parts of the area. A tornado watch has been issued for northern portions of the 5 On Your Side viewing area.

Some of the storms may produce strong winds, large hail and even isolated tornadoes. The trheat will diminish as a cold front sweeps across the area by this evening.

Get more news instantly.



Download the 5 On Your Side App for iOS or Android Download theApp

Stay up to date on the changing conditions and a way to get warnings right away if they are issued for your location.

Much cooler weather returns for Sunday into the upcoming week.

© 2018 KSDK