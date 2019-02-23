Click here to view the interactive radar

ST. LOUIS – A potent weather system is bringing a variety of weather conditions to the middle part of the country. From flooding and severe weather across the mid-south to a raging blizzard from Kansas into Nebraska.

While we may see a few showers and perhaps another thunderstorm in the 5 On Your Side viewing area through the evening hours, our threat for severe weather has ended.

ksdk

As the storm system pulls into the upper midwest, winds will increase overnight into Sunday with gusts easily above 40 m.p.h and some gusts above 50 m.p.h to the north of St. Louis. The strong winds will really pick up after midnight and last into Sunday, slowly diminishing through the afternoon.

ksdk

A wind advisory now covers the entire area starting late tonight. The strong winds could break tree branches, cause scattered power outages, make driving high profile vehicles difficult and lift and move loose items in your yard.

ksdk

While it will be much colder Sunday with highs in the 40s, bright sunshine is expected for most of the day.