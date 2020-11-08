Neighbor helps elderly man after lightning likely sparks garage fire in Oakville

A neighbor said her husband was driving by when he saw the man sitting on his porch while the large fire burned in the garage. He said he couldn't move

OAKVILLE, Mo. — A watchful neighbor and a postal worker helped a south St. Louis County man while part of his house was up in flames during the storms Monday evening.

Photos shared with 5 On Your Side showed flames shooting out of the attached garage of a house in Oakville.

A neighbor said her husband was driving by when he saw the elderly man who lives in the house sitting on the porch while the large fire burned in the garage. He said he couldn’t move.

The woman’s husband helped the man stand up and walked him away from the house. The neighborhood postal worker was driving by at the time, pulled over and also helped the man safely move away from his house.

The man wasn’t hurt, and firefighters were able to find and rescue his cat.

The fire destroyed the garage, but the house appeared to be intact.

A St. Louis County police officer who was outside the house told 5 On Your Side it appeared a lightning strike started the fire. It wasn’t confirmed just yet, but they weren’t sure how else it could have started in the middle of Monday night’s severe weather.