About half a foot of snow fell in most of the St. Louis metro area Thursday, with several spots getting even more.

Winter storm snow totals ranged from 6" at Saint Louis University to the highest recorded amount of 9.8" in Wright City, Missouri.

The last band of snow is winding down quickly.

Skies will clear out tonight with temperatures in the 20s for overnight lows.

While many treated roads will be wet and slushy this afternoon, the clearing skies and cold, low temperatures will lead to refreezing issues Thursday night. This will especially be a problem on secondary and untreated roads.

We can look forward to more sunshine and milder weather Friday as highs climb into the lower- to mid-40s.

The weekend looks mostly dry, with more clouds and cooler temps, especially by Sunday with highs in the 30s.

But another quick-moving disturbance will give us another shot at a rain/snow mix later in the weekend.

5 On Your Side will be tracking the potential wintry mix as the models become clearer. Follow the latest forecast here.

