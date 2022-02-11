x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

1st storm of November delivers rain, wind, and falling temperatures this weekend in St. Louis

A quiet and warm start to the month so far will be disrupted by a cold front arriving Friday night.

More Videos

ST. LOUIS — It's been a very mild start to the month of November so far. Not only are our daytime highs above average, we really notice it in the morning when temperatures are remaining in the 40s and 50s in many cases.

That's all set to change, to some degree, as we track our next cold front north of the border. It's significantly colder there, but I don't think all of that reaches us for this particular system.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.

5 On Your Side news app
iPhone | Google Play

Credit: KSDK
Cold air in Canada

As this next system pushes further south, there will also be a severe weather threat in the central plains. At this point, I don't see any reason this should impact us in any way. The timing of the system and several other ingredients aren't quite favorable for severe weather.

Credit: KSDK
Severe Weather Outlook Friday

But I would expect high wind to be an issue during most of the day Friday and even overnight Friday into early Saturday as this front draws nearer. Wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph are quite possible during this timeframe.

Credit: KSDK
Windy Friday night and Saturday

Most of Friday looks dry, but I anticipate us being in some sort of alert Friday into Saturday because of higher wind gusts and brief, heavy rain. Notice that sustained wind out of the southwest will be around 20 mph.

Credit: KSDK
Friday evening

The wind remains a huge factor into the overnight hours as the front itself finally moves through. Temperatures will gradually fall as steady rain and a few thunderstorms are expected as the front pushes through our area.

Credit: KSDK
Midnight Saturday

In the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, a few light showers can be expected, but they will mainly be on the Illinois side. Temperatures will continue to fall for about 2-4 more hours before rebounding in the afternoon.  Wind gusts are expected to remain around 30 mph before gradually dying down.

Credit: KSDK
Saturday morning rain

We can expect somewhere between half an inch to an inch of total rainfall by midday Saturday. A few areas that get stuck under thunderstorms Friday night may catch a total of around one-and-a-half inches on the higher end. Things rebound quickly Sunday and to start the week before some colder weather is on the horizon.

Credit: KSDK
Rainfall totals through Saturday midday

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out