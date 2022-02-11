1st storm of November delivers rain, wind, and falling temperatures this weekend in St. Louis

A quiet and warm start to the month so far will be disrupted by a cold front arriving Friday night.

ST. LOUIS — It's been a very mild start to the month of November so far. Not only are our daytime highs above average, we really notice it in the morning when temperatures are remaining in the 40s and 50s in many cases.

That's all set to change, to some degree, as we track our next cold front north of the border. It's significantly colder there, but I don't think all of that reaches us for this particular system.

As this next system pushes further south, there will also be a severe weather threat in the central plains. At this point, I don't see any reason this should impact us in any way. The timing of the system and several other ingredients aren't quite favorable for severe weather.

But I would expect high wind to be an issue during most of the day Friday and even overnight Friday into early Saturday as this front draws nearer. Wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph are quite possible during this timeframe.

Most of Friday looks dry, but I anticipate us being in some sort of alert Friday into Saturday because of higher wind gusts and brief, heavy rain. Notice that sustained wind out of the southwest will be around 20 mph.

The wind remains a huge factor into the overnight hours as the front itself finally moves through. Temperatures will gradually fall as steady rain and a few thunderstorms are expected as the front pushes through our area.

In the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, a few light showers can be expected, but they will mainly be on the Illinois side. Temperatures will continue to fall for about 2-4 more hours before rebounding in the afternoon. Wind gusts are expected to remain around 30 mph before gradually dying down.