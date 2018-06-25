ST. LOUIS —Somewhat stormy weather expected to start the week in St. Louis before our next summer heatwave builds into the region. Today looks to be a few degrees warmer than Sunday, with humidity and a risk of an afternoon thunderstorm in the bi-state.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms in the area, with a small hail and damaging wind risk. Storm chances increase tonight and linger throughout Tuesday, where we have been placed under a “slight” risk for severe thunderstorms. Wind damage and hail threats are expected for Tuesday too, with a very small tornado risk.

Thundery weather should clear early on Wednesday, followed by building heat. By Thursday and Friday, expect high temperatures near 100-degrees and heat index temperatures near 105.

Dangerous heat will last through the weekend.

