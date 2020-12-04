ST. LOUIS — A potent storm system is moving across the middle part of the country Sunday evening. Wicked weather has been reported across the southern states with damaging winds and tornadoes in Mississippi and snow and cold winds in Iowa and Minnesota.

Across Missouri and Illinois, scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed ahead of the strong cold front as it moves through western Missouri.

Showers and some thunderstorms, though not severe, are expected to roll across the area late this evening into the overnight hours.

LATEST HIGH RESOLUTION FUTURECAST





Behind the cold front, strong winds will increase from the northwest at 20 to 30 m.p.h. with gusts as high as 50 m.p.h. These wind gusts will cause loose items to be blown around overnight into early Monday. Isolated power outages are possible as these winds will be strong enough to knock down a few tree limbs.

A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of the 5 On Your Side viewing area overnight into Monday

By late Monday morning, the winds will begin to subside a bit and by the evening hours, become light. Colder weather will stick with the region through much of the upcoming week.

Temperatures may fall below freezing briefly early Monday north and west of St. Louis. A freeze warning is in effect for the following Missouri counties: Pike, Montgomery, Gasconade, Crawford, Phelps and Dent. Frost will not be a problem due to the wind.