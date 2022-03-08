Strong storms causing damage, power outages in St. Louis area

The 5 On Your Side Weather Team said the storm could bring wind gusts of up to 70 mph, and the strong winds caused damage in the St. Ann area Wednesday evening.

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people in Missouri and Illinois are without power, and strong winds and heavy rain are causing damage around the St. Louis area.

According to the Ameren Outage Map, more than 10,000 people in Missouri and another 11,000 in Illinois are without power. Most of the outages on the Missouri side are in the St. Louis metro area, while the Illinois outages are spread throughout the state.

The outages are due to a strong line of storms that stretches more than 500 miles from Missouri up to Michigan.

A spokesman with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said firefighters extinguished a fire that appeared to be started by a lightning strike.

The St. Ann Police Department posted multiple photos of damage around the area, including large branches down in St. Anne park, and full trees uprooted on and downed over streets.

5 On Your Side is in Storm Alert as severe thunderstorms have developed and continue to affect many areas around St. Louis this evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the greater St. Louis area until 9 p.m.

Many areas have already seen 50+ mph wind gusts at this hour. Minor roads are flooded and some trees are down as well. The severe weather threat will wind down and heavy rainfall will fall later tonight.

