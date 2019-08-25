ST. LOUIS — Showers and thunderstorms have been scattered around Missouri and into Illinois Sunday. Heavy rain of more than an inch fell in some areas, especially in the metro-east counties. Additional showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected overnight.

RELATED: Live interactive radar

During the day Monday, a cold front will enter northwest Missouri and move across the region into Monday night. Thunderstorms are expected to develop along the front through the day and head into the 5 On Your Side viewing area after the evening rush hour.

ksdk

The strongest storms are expected in the metro area from 8 p.m. Monday until 11 p.m. Monday.

ksdk

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the region will be at risk of severe storms.

ksdk

The greatest threats are for large hail and damaging winds.

5 On Your Side weather app

iPhone | Google Play

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

For the St. Louis area, the threats are the highest during the late evening hours.

ksdk

Delightful weather will return by Tuesday afternoon and continue into Thursday.