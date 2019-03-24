ST. LOUIS — Powerful storms erupted across the region this afternoon and more thunderstorms are possible this evening. The greatest impact from storms today has been widespread hail. While most reports were for smaller sized hail, generally pea to marble size, there were some reports of hail as large as golf balls.
There were also some cells with rotation, and at least one report of a tornado touching down.
As the strong storms leave the metro area, additional showers are possible overnight and early Monday. Patchy fog is also expected.
