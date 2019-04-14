ST. LOUIS — The sign that famously greets visitors to The Grove came crashing down during strong storms overnight.

The Grove neighborhood’s iconic bright yellow and red sign normally hangs over Manchester Avenue. Sunday morning, it was sitting in the street with traffic cones surrounding it.

The Grove’s Twitter account said the sign detached during strong winds overnight.

“Please be advices that the iconic Grove sign has temporarily become detached. We have people on the ground as we speak addressing the situation. We are thankful no one was hurt.” Thank you to everyone who notified us of the situation,” a tweet read along with a photo of the sign on the ground.

