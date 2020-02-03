ST. LOUIS — Sunday had a little bit of everything, weather-wise. An afternoon high was not quite record-breaking but was a refreshing look ahead to spring.

The high on Sunday was 71 degrees, eight degrees shy of the record of 79 from 1887. But after months of winter weather, it's a welcomed change.

Since that high point, showers and thunderstorms have been moving through the metro into Illinois. There have been no reports of severe weather, but downpours and lightning have been common.

A cold front is slicing through western Missouri and as of 9:30, we're seeing a new development of showers and storms around the area.





The front moves through late tonight and into the early morning.

After spot showers on Monday, expect sun and clouds mixed with highs in the low 50s. Much to our joy, the rest of the week looks dry.

