The massive storm system that brought strong wind and rain overnight is now dropping wet flakes on towns in Missouri and Illinois.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 pm for Gasconade, Montgomery, Warren, Lincoln, Pike, Phelps, Calhoun, and Greene counties. Accumulations of up to 1 inch are expected through lunchtime in Missouri and 2 to 3 inches for the counties in Illinois.

Temperatures north and west of the metro area are in the middle to upper 30s, as a result, wet snow or a rain/snow mix could come down in the next few hours.

The system is wrapping up and we will dry out by the evening.

With a gusty breeze Sunday, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s for highs. The widespread rain is expected to scatter out into a few showers during the afternoon.

Overnight Storms Leave Their Mark

An area of strong winds early Sunday morning brought wind damage and scattered power outages to the St. Louis area.

Winds with showers moved across the metro Saturday night, bringing gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour in places.

Most of the damage occurred in Jefferson and St. Louis counties as well as the City of St. Louis. There were numerous reports of power lines down and tree and limb damage.

Power outages and wind damage occurred mainly between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday. By 5 a.m., the strongest gusts had cleared our part of the bi-state.

