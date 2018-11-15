ST. LOUIS — About half a foot of snow has fallen in parts of the St. Louis metro area Thursday. Snow will taper off and move out of the area this afternoon and evening.

Winter storm snow totals ranged anywhere from 3” to 7”, with pockets of 8” in Wright City.

Skies will clear out tonight with temperatures in the 20s for overnight lows.

Friday under sunny skies, temperatures will rebound into the 40s, so some of the snow that fell Thursday will begin to melt.

The weekend looks mostly dry, but with more clouds and cooler temps, especially by Sunday with highs in the 30s. In fact, late Saturday night into Sunday morning, we could see another rain/snow mix, but we're not expecting any accumulating snow from that next system.

Photos: St. Louis in the snow Tia Lynn says "guess I'll be stacking our snow-covered pumpkins and calling it a snowman." Jennifer Oliver says her son woke up at 4 a.m. to get the walkway shoveled in south St. Louis Kerri Kingsley sent this amazing picture from Praire du Rocher, IL Christina Fahrholz Middendorf sent this from Overland Tina Juenger White sent this photo from Collinsville, IL NaLoni Leigh Horton sent this from O'Fallon, Missouri Amanda Nicole Hurley sent this photo from Warrenton, Mo. Cara Brown sent this from St. Charles Tim Brewer sent us this picture of the bread aisle at the Tesson Ferry Dierberg last night. Anthony Adam Hill sent this one in. Zach Callanan from the west end of Belleville From Jill Lemr-Merine Jordan Breeden in Eureka Ashley Verace sent this from Troy, Missouri

