ST. LOUIS — About half a foot of snow has fallen in parts of the St. Louis metro area Thursday. Snow will taper off and move out of the area this afternoon and evening.
Winter storm snow totals ranged anywhere from 3” to 7”, with pockets of 8” in Wright City.
Skies will clear out tonight with temperatures in the 20s for overnight lows.
Friday under sunny skies, temperatures will rebound into the 40s, so some of the snow that fell Thursday will begin to melt.
The weekend looks mostly dry, but with more clouds and cooler temps, especially by Sunday with highs in the 30s. In fact, late Saturday night into Sunday morning, we could see another rain/snow mix, but we're not expecting any accumulating snow from that next system.