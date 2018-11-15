ST. LOUIS — About half a foot of snow has fallen in parts of the St. Louis metro area Thursday. Snow will taper off and move out of the area this afternoon and evening.

Winter storm snow totals ranged anywhere from 3” to 7”, with pockets of 8” in Wright City.

READ MORE: Snow-vember | A history of November snow storms in St. Louis

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Skies will clear out tonight with temperatures in the 20s for overnight lows.

Friday under sunny skies, temperatures will rebound into the 40s, so some of the snow that fell Thursday will begin to melt.

FORECAST: Latest 5 On Your Side weather forecast

The weekend looks mostly dry, but with more clouds and cooler temps, especially by Sunday with highs in the 30s. In fact, late Saturday night into Sunday morning, we could see another rain/snow mix, but we're not expecting any accumulating snow from that next system.

5 On Your Side Android App 5 On Your Side iOS App
Get more news instantly.

Download the 5 On Your Side App for iOS or Android
Photos: St. Louis in the snow
01 / 14
Tia Lynn says "guess I'll be stacking our snow-covered pumpkins and calling it a snowman."
02 / 14
Jennifer Oliver says her son woke up at 4 a.m. to get the walkway shoveled in south St. Louis
03 / 14
Kerri Kingsley sent this amazing picture from Praire du Rocher, IL
04 / 14
Christina Fahrholz Middendorf sent this from Overland
05 / 14
Tina Juenger White sent this photo from Collinsville, IL
06 / 14
NaLoni Leigh Horton sent this from O'Fallon, Missouri
07 / 14
Amanda Nicole Hurley sent this photo from Warrenton, Mo.
08 / 14
Cara Brown sent this from St. Charles
09 / 14
Tim Brewer sent us this picture of the bread aisle at the Tesson Ferry Dierberg last night.
10 / 14
Anthony Adam Hill sent this one in.
11 / 14
Zach Callanan from the west end of Belleville
12 / 14
From Jill Lemr-Merine
13 / 14
Jordan Breeden in Eureka
14 / 14
Ashley Verace sent this from Troy, Missouri
© 2018 KSDK