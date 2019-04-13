FRANKLIN, Texas — Severe weather Saturday caused major damage to homes and cars in Franklin, which is north of College Station.

Viewer photos shows trailer homes ripped apart by strong winds, power lines knocked down and trees on top of cars. There were several tornado warnings issued as the storms moved through.

KHOU

Dennis Phillips

Though there were reports of tornadoes, nothing has been confirmed yet by the National Weather Service.

Franklin residents are being told to go to the First Baptist Church if they can't get to their homes. And if they see power lines down, they're asked to call 979-828-3299.

The city is under a boil water notice.

The Robertson County Sheriff confirmed damage to property and rotation over the area. The National Weather Service will have to survey the area before they can say for sure the damage was caused by a tornado.

One man says he had to be pulled from his home that collapsed.

The Robertson County sheriff called the damage the worst he's seen in 23 years.