Did you hear tornado sirens in the Metro East Tuesday morning? It was only a test

Despite strong storms to the north in Clay County, Illinois, there was not a tornado threat.
ST. LOUIS — People in the Metro East in Illinois near the St. Louis area may have heard a tornado siren Tuesday morning, but it was a regular test of the siren.

There were strong storms in Clay and Effingham counties of Illinois to the north, but nothing to trigger a tornado warning in the Metro East as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Illinois counties test the sirens at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

Clay County was under a flash flooding warning. This is the only county in the St. Louis coverage area under a weather warning. Other Illinois counties, including Coles, Moultrie, Shelby, Cumberland and Effingham were experiencing severe weather.

