Tornado in St. Charles County causes $3.4M in damages

After 240 structures were examined in two days, officials found that 26 structures were destroyed and 20 had major damage

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The tornado and severe storms that ripped through St. Charles County on Friday caused an estimated $3.4 million in damages, according to government officials.

The County's Building and Code Enforcement Division of the Community Development Department looked at 240 structures. They found that 26 were destroyed and 20 suffered major damage. Overall 72 structures were in the path of the tornado, with some being destroyed while others suffered major or minor damage, said officials.

Three people were hurt and one person died in St. Charles during the storms.

“While any loss of life is a tragedy, we were fortunate that others were not critically injured, and that more homes and businesses were not destroyed," said St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann. "Anyone who sees photos of the destruction in Defiance or other places where a tornado has touched down should now know what storms such as this can do. When the warning sirens are activated, go to the lowest level of the house or building. In at least one instance in Defiance, the basement was all that was left.”

The National Weather Service said the EF3 tornado touched down at about 7:30 p.m. west of Defiance on Highway F and went about 2.5 miles to Highway 94. Officials said it followed the Missouri River into St. Louis County, and then back into St. Charles County southeast of Harvester.

A press release from St. Charles County said the major damage was in the Defiance area.

Clean-up is still going on and the county is scheduling debris pick-up for areas impacted by the storms. Ehlmann is encouraging people who still need help to call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS or they can follow the St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management Facebook page.

There will also be a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) set up from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ at 150 Defiance Road. You'll be able to get information about disaster-related assistance. Be sure to bring proof of address.