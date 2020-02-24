ST. LOUIS — After a sunny and warmer weekend, we will return to wet and cold weather to start the workweek.

A large storm system will bring rain, some possibly heavy at times, and some snow to parts of the region.

Rain will be ongoing at the start of the Monday morning rush hour. Ponding on area roads could create slow traffic during the commute.

The steady rain will give way to more showery type rain during the afternoon and into the evening. There is a chance of thunderstorms across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois Monday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms remain possible through Monday evening before drier air begins to push in from the southwest and shut the rain down. Temperatures Monday are expected to be in the 40s and lower 50s.

Much of the area will see a half to one inch of rain. Some areas over southern Missouri may see an inch to an inch and half of rain. A few places may see close to two inches.

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued an areal flood watch for much of the Ozarks including Rolla and Salem. While the threat for flash flooding seems fairly low, some low water crossings will likely be covered with flowing water as the heavier rain runs off.

Farther north and west of the St. Louis area, it will be cold enough by later Tuesday for snow to fall. Accumulating snow is expected for north of Columbia, Missouri northeast toward Chicago.

It appears unlikely that there will be much in the way of accumulating snow for most of the 5 On Your Side area as the focus for the heavier band is much farther north. Snow showers or flurries are expected Wednesday morning with a cold gusty wind and temperatures that remain in the 30s during the day.

Late week temperatures will remain below average for this time of year with highs in the 30s to around 40 degrees.

