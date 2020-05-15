Tracking noisy storms early Friday

A line of strong thunderstorms will move out of northern and central Missouri and through the metro area Friday morning

ST. LOUIS — After scattered storms dropped pea to penny-sized hail and quick downpours across parts of the metro St. Louis area Thursday afternoon. Much of the evening remained quiet with the focus on storms well to the north and west of our area.

A weather front is pushing the line of thunderstorms across the region during the morning. While the storms have a history of gusty winds and flooding rain, they should weaken some before arriving in the metro.

Even so, as the line approaches our area, gusty winds may still occur with the storms and downpours are likely. Since the storms are not expected to last more than two or three hours, flash flooding around the metro area looks unlikely.

After the storms early Friday, additional waves of showers and storms will be developing into the weekend. There will be dry time and it's an overall warm pattern. There doesn't seem to be a focal point for severe weather into the weekend. While a few of the storms may be strong, severe storms do not appear likely.