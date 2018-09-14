ST. LOUIS — Getting into and out of downtown St. Louis will be a little more challenging this weekend due to planned work on the Poplar Street Bridge.
Beginning Friday at 9 p.m., IDOT will close the westbound lanes of Interstate 55 and 64 at the I-55/70/64 interchange in East St. Louis; detours will be posted for both I-55 and I-64. Traffic along westbound I-55 and I-64 will not be able to travel west along the aforementioned interchange.
The lane closures will be completed as crews demolish a section of the Martin Luther King approach which carries traffic over the westbound lanes of I-55 and I-64. Traffic delays are expected.
The following detours will be in effect throughout the deconstruction throughout the weekend:
- Take I-255 south across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge to I-55
- Take I-255 south to IL 3 north to westbound I-64
The construction is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Sunday.