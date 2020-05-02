ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area is under a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Some parts of our viewing area are expecting a wintry mix, while others could see snow accumulations up to 6 inches.

Here's how agencies, specifically road crews, in the St. Louis area are preparing:

Illinois Department of Transportation: IDOT reports its crews were already out Tuesday night treating spots in the northern parts of its district, and they plan to continue treatment as the storm moves in.

Missouri Department of Transportation: MoDOT crews were out monitoring conditions Tuesday night. The department is planning a news conference to provide details about its response plan at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. 5 On Your Side will be there to bring you the latest on their plans for the storm.

City of St. Louis: St. Louis City crews are planning to start 12-hour shifts at midnight Wednesday. The city did not pre-treat roads because the storm began as rain, which can wash away any treatment.

St. Louis County: St. Louis County plans to bring in its overnight crews at 11 p.m. Tuesday. They'll start by monitoring bridges because they tend to freeze first. At 2 a.m., they plan to treat neighborhood streets. By 7 a.m., they'll transition to treating the main roads.

