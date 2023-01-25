"That's when it all came down," trees, power lines fall after Wednesday snowfall in Farmington

Some other parts of St. Francois County also got nearly ten inches of snow.

FARMINGTON, Mo. — Farmington received up to 10 inches of snow Wednesday.

Some other parts of St. Francois County also got nearly 10 inches of snow. Those were the highest totals in our area from the storm.

According to the Farmington Fire Department, they received at least two dozen calls Wednesday morning of knocked down trees, power lines, and cable lines.

"I had power then it goes out, then I had power then it goes out,” Farmington resident Ann Steele said.

She was shocked when she stepped outside her Farmington home Wednesday morning.

"That's when it all came down,” she said. “I had to back out from the power line because it hit the vehicle, so I was backing away from it but here came the tree and everything."

Crews spent most of the day cleaning up areas like the one outside Steele’s house. This was just one example of a tree that was knocked down by the weight of the snow sending it into a power line, and leaving some without power.

While that means it caused some issues around town, it made this type of outdoor fun perfect.

"It's about time we get some snow around here,” Steele said. “The kids are gonna play outside soon.”

Kids like fourth grader Brinlee Burcham jumped at the chance to build her own Olaf.

"I got two pieces of mulch and got like three rocks for the buttons,” Burcham said.

As the snow painted its own picture outside, other Farmington residents took the day into their own hands.

"When I came around I saw the tree come down and I was like, 'Oh no, it hit my bench!' But then I saw my bench in the background and I was like, 'Oh good, I can sit here and relax',” resident Jason Devine said.

Jason Devine chose to watch all the action from his bench.

"It's beautiful here. Sitting on the bench, watching traffic go by, not too cold,” he said.

Other residents like William Zelt chose to take part in the action.

He shoveled little parts of his driveway throughout the day.

"It's exhausting, it's tiresome, but I do take my time,” he said.

It's a snow day with a pretty happy ending for Burcham.