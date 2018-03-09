ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Gordon has picked up steam as it moves away from Florida in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 8 p.m. update, Gordon has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph.

Track Tropical Storm Gordon: Spaghetti models, forecast cone and satellite

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of Southwest Florida (including Charlotte County), and the Keys as the storm moves through. Those are issued when maximum sustained winds are forecast to be 39 mph or greater.

Forecasters also issued a tropical storm warning for parts of the Alabama and Mississippi coasts as the storm is expected to make landfall there late Tuesday into Wednesday. They, too, placed much of the coastline under a hurricane watch as the storm has the potential to strengthen into a hurricane.

A hurricane warning is now in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida border. This means hurricane conditions are expected somewhere in the warning area.

Video: Tropical Storm Gordon hits South Florida with heavy rain, high wind

