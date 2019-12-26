ST. LOUIS — With the temperature nearly hitting a record high Wednesday plenty of people were out and about in St. Louis.

From the fountain at Downtown's City Garden to the lovebirds and family football games at Forest Park.

"It's normally really really cold outside," said a woman taking Christmas pictures with her family.

"There's a lot of fun things you can do when you have people but I don't have any people so I come and borrow dogs to have some fun," said another woman walking her dog.

Hundreds were out don at the Arch, even people from out of state.

"So in Chicago, we can't wear this at all so this is great, I actually just bought these clothes because I saw the weather before," said Monauica Anaugu.

Apparently plenty of other people heard about the weather too.

"What do you think about it being this warm out?" asked 5 On Your Side's Brandon Merano.

"I think it's crazy because it's supposed to be winter but it's like 68 degrees, almost 70 outside," said Damir who was skating at the Winterfest Ice Rink.

It got so warm out here Wednesday some people were wearing tank tops and the ice on the Winterfest ice rink started to turn to slush.

"If you could call it spring-fest I would call it spring-fest, but last year I did not see this many people out like this," explained Winterfest security guard Greg Berin.

Whether you were hitting the rink or playing a game of catch in the park, just about everybody had something to say about the warm weather hitting this Christmas.

"I'm actually not a fan of it, I really wanted some snow, so I'm going to have to beat up the weather guy later for that one," said Noah Boyd.

