With cold air already in place, a developing storm system will spread snow across portions of Missouri and Illinois by Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday. Some of the snow could be heavy at times, especially southeast of St. Louis.

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted just east and south of St. Louis for Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Accumulations will vary across the area with very little snow falling far to the northwest of the metro area, a few inches across much of the metro area and locally six inches or more just south and east of the metro.

The snow should begin south of St. Louis around midnight and spread into the metro area before the morning rush hour Thursday. With snowfall rates expected to be at their highest during much of the rush hour, road crews will have a difficult time staying ahead of the falling snow.

The snow will diminish during the day Thursday and pull away from the area Thursday night.

