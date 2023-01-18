Weather Alert: Widespread showers during evening rush hour in St. Louis

Widespread showers and possible thunder with downpours will slow the evening rush hour in the metro area.

ST. LOUIS — UPDATE 9:30 p.m.

The rain has exited the St. Louis area on schedule. Areas south and east of St. Louis saw as much as two inches of rain.

Previous story:

A major storm system moving through the middle part of the country is bringing wet weather to St. Louis. Another round of heavier showers and possible thunderstorms will move through the metro St. Louis area during the evening rush hour.

This area of rain will create additional ponding on roads through the evening rush hour.

While a few rumbles of thunder are possible, stronger storms and the severe weather threat remains much farther south over the lower Mississippi River Valley.

The widespread showers will move over the metro St. Louis area through the evening rush hour. Traffic will be slowed by the rain.

The rain will be moving out of the St. Louis area after the rush hour. By late evening, the rain will be moving through our Illinois counties. Gusty winds can also be expected tonight into Thursday.

Along with the gusty winds Thursday, clouds will linger and temperatures drop into the 30s. A few flurries are certainly possible Thursday, but the winter weather with this system remains over Nebraska, Iowa into Minnesota and Wisconsin.