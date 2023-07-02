Weather Alert: Wet and windy in St. Louis by late Wednesday

Downpours drench some areas Wednesday evening into early Thursday. Winds increase by daybreak Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — A large and intensifying storm system is expected to move across the Bi-State region Wednesday evening through early Thursday which will likely result in a slower-than-usual rush hour.

Widespread rain will move back into the St. Louis area around or a little before lunchtime. The rain will continue through the evening Wednesday. Downpours are possible along with some rumbles of thunder.

The heaviest bands of rain will be spreading across the metro area during the evening rush hour.

The rain will continue through the evening and into the overnight hours.

As the storm system moves through the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, winds will increase and become gusty.

By daybreak Thursday, winds are expected to be sustained at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts above 40 possible.

While most of the rain will be ending by early Thursday, locally around two inches of rain is possible across parts of southern Missouri. A flood watch is in effect for Iron, Madison and Reynolds counties in Missouri from Wednesday into early Thursday.

More than an inch of rain seems likely in most of the 5 On Your Side area.