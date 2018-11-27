It’s bitter cold this morning as temperatures have dipped into the teens to around 20 degrees.

Morning wind chills will be in the single digits for many locations. Skies are clearing for today, with mainly sunny weather expected by late morning through this afternoon. High temperatures will barely make it to the lower 30s.

Widespread teens for temperatures overnight into Wednesday morning with slightly warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon.

Clouds will return to the bi-state for Wednesday with a few raindrops out of those clouds by Thursday morning. Showers won’t be heavy or too widespread for Thursday, high temperatures into the 40s to near 50. The Thursday system, which won’t be a major one, clears for Friday but we are left with clouds to end the week.

Rain is likely late Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures stay mild in the 50s for Friday and Saturday. Still quite cloudy on Sunday with 40s for temperatures. A shower is possible again Monday as cooler weather returns.

Teasing:

We’re VERY cold this morning, around 20F right now and wind chill is in the single digits. Brrrrr.

© 2018 KSDK